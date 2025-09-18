Park Capital Management LLC WI Acquires Shares of 1,914 Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Park Capital Management LLC WI bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $516,622,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,831,000 after acquiring an additional 578,883 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,474,000 after acquiring an additional 294,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,075,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 83,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,336,836.60. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 10,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.25, for a total transaction of $2,974,392.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,358,621.50. The trade was a 19.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,878 shares of company stock valued at $9,266,002 in the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of ZS opened at $279.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,035.04 and a beta of 1.05. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.78 and a 12-month high of $318.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.47.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

