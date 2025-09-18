Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Sells 432 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 224,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 65,616 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 37,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 365.9% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,378,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $78.42 on Thursday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $79.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average of $71.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.