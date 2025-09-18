Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,389 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 238,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 30,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $296,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 160,110 shares in the company, valued at $18,977,838.30. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $3,318,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,333.04. The trade was a 19.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,390,030 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $112.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

