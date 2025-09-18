Wedmont Private Capital Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,103,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,704,000 after buying an additional 172,374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,262,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,809,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,459,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,566,000 after purchasing an additional 39,545 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,290,000 after purchasing an additional 239,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,511,000 after purchasing an additional 87,965 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $172.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $176.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

