Affiance Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,550 Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $29,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 112.9% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.1%

WFC opened at $82.30 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average is $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

