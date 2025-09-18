Wedmont Private Capital Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,505,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,492,843,000 after buying an additional 8,767,138 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,435,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,667 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,038,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,981,000 after purchasing an additional 88,825 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,056,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,223,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,336,000 after purchasing an additional 439,565 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $79.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.11. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $80.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.