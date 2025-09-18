Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $535,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,900,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,969 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,319.7% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,848,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,853,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027,016 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $127,892,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

