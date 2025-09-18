Affiance Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 79.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,382,000 after acquiring an additional 121,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

BOND stock opened at $93.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.19 and its 200 day moving average is $91.58. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $88.95 and a 52 week high of $95.19.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.