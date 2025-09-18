Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC Invests $1.19 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,561,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,431,000 after acquiring an additional 766,851 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,023,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,756,000 after acquiring an additional 456,633 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,387,000 after acquiring an additional 301,463 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,327,000. Finally, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 653,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,631,000 after acquiring an additional 273,400 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $111.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.69. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.04 and a one year high of $112.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

