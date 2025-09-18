Procyon Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 4.3% in the second quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 4.5% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 28.9% in the second quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,411.00 to $5,418.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 price objective on shares of Booking and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,808.81.

Booking Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,553.70 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,985.57 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $180.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5,581.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,225.67.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $41.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,500. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total transaction of $357,575.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,486.45. This trade represents a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

