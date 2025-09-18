Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $728,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $95.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $100.01.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.