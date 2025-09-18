HWG Holdings LP Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,526,684.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,594,950.60. The trade was a 12.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total value of $1,501,473.48. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,614.32. This trade represents a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.0%

NOW opened at $950.82 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $922.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $922.73. The company has a market capitalization of $197.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.75, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

