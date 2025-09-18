Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC Invests $5.22 Million in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,000. Danaher comprises 4.4% of Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 396.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 116.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 68.4% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $192.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.61 and its 200 day moving average is $198.55. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $279.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.35.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

