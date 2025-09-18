Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,150 Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,627,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,329,000 after purchasing an additional 683,205 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,430,000 after purchasing an additional 140,869 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,689,000 after purchasing an additional 391,676 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,207,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,282,000 after purchasing an additional 251,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 91.5% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 2,774,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,860 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average is $40.92. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

