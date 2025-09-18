Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM is High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 3.4% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $141.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $142.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.96.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

