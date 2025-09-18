Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 552 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Secure Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,644,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,265.63. This trade represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $305,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,981.60. This trade represents a 7.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,213 shares of company stock worth $26,232,180. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW stock opened at $91.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $62.41 and a 52 week high of $99.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.37 and its 200 day moving average is $87.02. The firm has a market cap of $166.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

