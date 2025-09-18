Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $SPHD

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 886.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,327 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,131,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,650,000 after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $49.07 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $43.39 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

