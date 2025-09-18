Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Purchased by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 127,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,075 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,617 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,251.66. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,374 shares of company stock worth $13,899,261. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.2%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk stock opened at $319.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 66.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.67 and a 12-month high of $329.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $376.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.83.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

