Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 905 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 0.5% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $13,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 280.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,574 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,996,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR opened at $144.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

