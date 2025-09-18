iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Holdings Boosted by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 2.6% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $9,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26,983.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,688,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 805,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,248,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $328.88 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $232.57 and a one year high of $330.47. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

