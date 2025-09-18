Sovran Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Sovran Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,649 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.7% of Sovran Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $660.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $664.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $642.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $598.71.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.