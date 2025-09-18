Roth Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,339,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,698,834,000 after purchasing an additional 429,955 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,064,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,702 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,729,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,202,733,000 after acquiring an additional 312,757 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,534,000 after acquiring an additional 296,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,245,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $571,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $347.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $376.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.34.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,213.30. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 102,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,254,531.05. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,180 shares of company stock worth $1,069,232. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.33.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

