KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 1,041 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 299,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after buying an additional 97,356 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $42.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.1295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

