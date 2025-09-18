Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Purchased by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 120.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,377,000 after purchasing an additional 221,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,421 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,585,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,044,000 after acquiring an additional 241,910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $877,468,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,584,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $398.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $429.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Hsbc Global Res cut Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TT

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.