Jackson Square Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.7% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $872.27 on Thursday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $881.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $754.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $731.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $343.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.80.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.856 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.