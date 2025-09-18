Uptown Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Uptown Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 11.8% of Uptown Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after acquiring an additional 63,481 shares during the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $473.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $476.83. The stock has a market cap of $189.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $457.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.95.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

