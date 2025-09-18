Sovran Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX opened at $49.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1092 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.