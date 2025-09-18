Bath Savings Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $74.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average is $73.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

