Polianta Ltd Takes Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF $EZU

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 230,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,721,000. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Polianta Ltd owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 27.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.45. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $46.02 and a twelve month high of $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.