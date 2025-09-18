Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,622,000 after buying an additional 460,025 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,835,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,150,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000.

CGCP stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.1227 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

