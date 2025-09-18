Polianta Ltd Buys New Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $45,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $129.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Baird R W lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.44.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

