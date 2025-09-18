Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.37 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 3.7% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $69.00 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $69.86. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.04.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

