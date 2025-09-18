Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 369 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $432.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.18.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $375.71 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $424.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $387.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.19%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

