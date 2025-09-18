Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF $DCOR

Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 286,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,077,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DCOR opened at $71.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.85. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $71.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.11.

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

