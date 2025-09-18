Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,491 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 207,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,183,000 after buying an additional 102,734 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $1,934,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the second quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $133.90 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The firm has a market cap of $233.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

