Polianta Ltd Takes $8.43 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 288,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 359,429 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 384.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 73,548 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 657.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 26,160 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of SCHG opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $31.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

