Polianta Ltd Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $585.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $566.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $577.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $1,165.85.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $817.67.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
