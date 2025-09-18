Polianta Ltd Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $585.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $566.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $577.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $1,165.85.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $817.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.