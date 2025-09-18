Polianta Ltd Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 652.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,981,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,477,000 after buying an additional 1,718,094 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4,630.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,984,000 after buying an additional 1,655,309 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 19,102.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,544,000 after buying an additional 911,960 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 60.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,176,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,811,000 after buying an additional 817,998 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,046.10. This trade represents a 49.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $251,808.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,631. This represents a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $6,173,403. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $169.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.