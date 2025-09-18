Vista Investment Partners LLC Takes $276,000 Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of KTOS opened at $75.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 757.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81.

Insider Activity

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $351.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.67 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 5,758 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $377,379.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,213.68. The trade was a 37.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,397,587.70. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,430 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,162. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities set a $70.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

