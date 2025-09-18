Wolff Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $346.17 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.16.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $363.38 per share, with a total value of $181,690.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,937,054.76. This represents a 1.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 794,602 shares valued at $220,766,166. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.