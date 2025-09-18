Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI Shares Bought by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.3% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,070,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $90.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.05. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $74.27 and a 12 month high of $91.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

