iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,316 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.22% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $133,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 83,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth $551,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Thursday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

