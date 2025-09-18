Park Capital Management LLC WI Has $510,000 Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Park Capital Management LLC WI lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 31.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $936,080.00. Following the sale, the director owned 57,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,305.84. This represents a 12.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,526,614 shares of company stock valued at $975,547,217. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $142.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $179.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.23 and its 200 day moving average is $101.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $156.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.88.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

