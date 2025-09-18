Affiance Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $14,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 95,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1,758.8% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 53,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after buying an additional 50,302 shares during the period.

VXF stock opened at $209.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $212.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.43.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

