NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 5,228 Shares of Centene Corporation $CNC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 273.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. Centene Corporation has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $77.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.36.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $48.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $883,840. This represents a 39.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 19,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $490,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 845,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,554,512.50. The trade was a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Centene from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Centene from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

