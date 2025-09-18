Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $853,000 Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,208,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,322,000 after buying an additional 1,505,976 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 140.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 143,893 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 763.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 151,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after buying an additional 133,744 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 153.0% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 81,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 49,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12,698.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 47,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $141.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.33 and its 200-day moving average is $129.25. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $107.43 and a 52 week high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0828 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

