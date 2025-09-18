Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Position Increased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $40,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:MMC opened at $197.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.89 and its 200-day moving average is $219.65. The firm has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.17 and a 12 month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.