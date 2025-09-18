Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after acquiring an additional 560,457 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $221,790,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,045,000 after acquiring an additional 350,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 17,506.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 302,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $473.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $446.89 and its 200-day moving average is $458.78. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 74.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.