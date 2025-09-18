Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 62.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,675,000 after buying an additional 66,453 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $17,578,050.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 269,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,579,499.65. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total transaction of $13,127,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,360,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,280,707.28. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock valued at $514,863,333. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $480.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.95.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $606.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $439.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.17. AppLovin Corporation has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $613.69.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

