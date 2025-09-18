Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 795 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,998,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 67,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $120.95 on Thursday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $127.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.67 and a 200-day moving average of $119.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.065 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,397.72. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.62.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

